Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna spotted with Ravi Shastri at Lord's stadium during IND vs ENG 3rd test Day 5 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted on the final day of the third Test match between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London, seated alongside his wife, Twinkle Khanna and former Indian coach and commentator Ravi Shastri.

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were on Monday spotted in the stands along with former Indian coach and cricket commentator Ravi Shastri at Lord's cricket stadium in London. The couple attended the final day (day 5) of the third Test match between India and England on July 14, 2025.

Several pictures and videos of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, along with Ravi Shastri, surfaced online. In the now-viral pictures, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a beige-coloured blazer. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna, who is an Indian author and former actress, was seen in a baby pink coloured pantsuit. The duo can be seen chatting with Ravi Shastri during the match.

Social media users reacted to their appearance and called Akshay Kumar very cool and handsome. Another user wrote, "Akshay Kumar cheering for the Indian team during the India vs England Test #AkshayKumar has proved that age is just a number as he looks 40 even at the age of 57."

It must be noted that several Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and others attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2025 in London. However, Akshay Kumar's appearance with his wife Twinkle Khanna at the Lord's Cricket Ground created a buzz among cricket fans on social media.

On the work front, Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, aka Akshay Kumar, was last seen in the action fantasy drama film 'Kannappa' alongside Mohanlal, Vishnu Manchu, and Prabhas in the lead roles. For the unversed, he was also seen in films like 'Kesari Chapter 2' and 'Housefull 5', which were released this year. He will be next seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He is also a part of films like 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Hera Pheri 4', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

