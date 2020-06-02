Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
Massive fire breaks out at CISF building near Kishanganga dam site in Kashmir

​A massive fire has erupted at a building of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and HCC Quarters near Kishanganga damn site in Gurez valley in north Kashmir. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to douse the fire.

New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 20:43 IST
No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, fire services have been pressed into services. Fire controlling operations are currently underway. 

