Massive fire breaks out at CISF building near Kishanganga dam site in Kashmir

A massive fire has erupted at a building of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and HCC Quarters near Kishanganga damn site in Gurez valley in north Kashmir. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, fire services have been pressed into services. Fire controlling operations are currently underway.

Massive Fire Breaks out in the CISF Building and HCC Quarters Near Kishenganga Dam Site in Gurez Valley of North Kashmir. Efforts on to douse the flames. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/qRke87x3IE — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) June 2, 2020

