Massive fire breaks out at shopping complex in Kerala's Kannur, several shops gutted | Video The blaze, which began at around 5.30 pm at a toy shop in the three‑storey complex located in the heart of Thaliparamba town, quickly spread to adjoining outlets.

Kannur:

A major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Kannur district on Thursday, destroying several shops, fire and rescue service officials said. The blaze, which began at around 5.30 pm at a toy shop in the three‑storey complex located in the heart of Thaliparamba town, quickly spread to adjoining stores.

Here's the video

10 shops gutted

"All employees were evacuated in time and no casualties were reported," an official said.

Despite the deployment of two fire tenders initially, the flames spread rapidly. "Around 10 shops have been completely gutted," the officer added.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire completely. At present, 12 fire tenders from across the district are engaged in the operation, with more reinforcements on the way to prevent further spread, officials said.

The complex houses about 50 shops and is surrounded by several commercial buildings. Eyewitnesses alleged that an initial shortage of fire tenders and water hampered early firefighting efforts, allowing the blaze to spread.

Fire department personnel suspect a short circuit as the likely cause, though officials said a detailed investigation would determine the exact reason.