Image Source : PTI JeM's IED expert, Masood Azhar's kin killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Dreaded Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, who also happened to be Masood Azhar's nephew was killed by security forces during an encounter in Pulwama's Kangan on Wednesday. A total of three JeM terrorists were killed in the encounter. The killing of Masood Azhar's nephew comes as a big catch for security forces.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the Kangan area of the south Kashmir district in the morning following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The search turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards the forces, who retaliated, according to the official.

Three militants were killed in the gunfight. The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained, the official said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the site of the encounter, he added.

