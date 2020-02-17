Masood Azhar is missing, Pakistan claims ahead of FATF meeting

Image Source : FILE Masood Azhar/File

Jaish-e-Mohammad supremo Masood Azhar has gone missing, Pakistan claimed ahead of the meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which will take up the Pakistan dossier for discussion on Friday. The FATF plenary started in Paris on Sunday.

Pakistan has told FATF that it could not file an FIR against Azhar as he could not be "found". It has not yet applied for his subsistence allowance from the UN Security Council, after he was proscribed by the 1267 Committee in 2019.

In February 2018, the FATF had found serious deficiencies in Pakistan's anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism regimes and gave Islamabad a 27-point action plan to exit the grey list.

Last October, it gave another warning to Islamabad to show full compliance by February 2020.

Jaish-e-Mohammad was behind the Pulwama attack on February 14 last year in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. On February 26, a JeM-run terror training camp at Balakot in Pakistan was hit by the Indian Air Force.