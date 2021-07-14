Married couple ends life in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepak Bansal and his wife Neeshu, aged around 30, had a quarrel on Tuesday night, following which they consumed celphos tablets, according to police.

A 34-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Bansal and his wife Neeshu, aged around 30, had a quarrel on Tuesday night, following which they consumed celphos tablets, according to police.

"Immediately after consuming poison, Bansal called his brother-in-law and informed him about it.

They were then rushed to the district hospital where they died," a police official said.

The family were living in Nadiya mohalla under Kotwali police station limits.

Their seven-year-old daughter was at her maternal grandmother's home when the incident occurred, police said.

