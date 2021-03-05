Antilia bomb scare case: Mansukh's wife says he can't commit suicide, went to meet crime branch officer Tawde

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Mansukh Hiren's wife Vimla says her husband cannot commit suicide.

Wife of one Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday in the case of SUV abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's House Antilia in Mumbai that was carrying explosives (Gelatin sticks), Vimla has said that her husband had left house saying he was going to meet crime branch officer Tawde.

Mansukh Hiren wife, Vimla, who is in a state of shock after knowing her husband is no more, today informed that while leaving the house, Mansukh said he was going to meet crime branch officer Tawde for a routine investigation.

According to Vimla, Mansukh said he was going to Ghodbandar, to meet Tawde as part of a routine probe... She also informed that his phone was switched off as soon as he left the house. Family members, neighbour also tried reaching him but couldn't connect.

Vimla said later they went to register a missing complaint of Mansukh at Naupada Police Station but it was not lodged.

According to reports, Mansukh's last location was traced at Virar, according to Naupada police station where his missing complaint was registered. His last location traced was somewhere around 50-55-km far from his residence.

Earlier in the day, the mystery surrounding the SUV abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia last month deepened when Mansukh Hiren, who was believed to be the vehicle's owner, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Hiren's body was found from Kalwa creek in Thane.

The police initially said that Hiren died by suicide. However, the condition in which his body was found has raised questions over the police's theory. Hiren's legs were tied and a piece of cloth was found stuffed inside his mouth.

ALSO READ: 'This is just a trailer': Threat letter found in car laden with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Mansukh Hiren not the owner of abandoned Scorpio

In a fresh revelation in the case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Mansukh Hiren was not the owner of the green-coloured Scorpio which was parked near Mukesh Ambani's home on February 25.

"Car's owner was Sam Nuten who had given it to Mansukh Hiren for maintenance of its interior. Hiren had kept the car in his custody when Sam didn't pay for it," Deshmukh said in the state legislative Assembly. The case has now been handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Deskhmukh added.

About 20 gelatin sticks were recovered from the vehicle. The recovery of the suspicious SUV in a high-security zone had sent the security agencies into a tizzy. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police had recorded Hiren's statement in the case. Hiren, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

ALSO READ | Innova car, seen along with SUV carrying explosives parked outside Antilia, spotted in CCTV footage

Latest India News