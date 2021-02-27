CCTV footage shows Innova car seen along with SUV carrying explosives spotted parked outside Antilia

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV CCTV footage shows Innova car that was seen along with SUV carrying explosives spotted parked outside Antilia.

A CCTV footage has surfaced showing another car (Toyota Innova) that was seen along with SUV (Scorpio) carrying explosives — Gelatin sticks — which was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. It has also been reported that the driver of Scorpio was seen sitting at the back seat of the vehicle. According to the CCTV footage, the Innova car was spotted at Mumbai's Mulund toll plaza.

The CCTV footage has surfaced two days after a vehicle (Scorpio) with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.

The police are looking for the other car (Innova) which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday. The Crime Branch of Mumbai police has recorded the statements of 25 persons in its probe so far, he said.

Police teams are trying to track down the Innova in which the driver of the parked vehicle with explosives -- a Scorpio SUV -- was seen leaving.

The investigators have checked the footage of hundreds of CCTVs on the route the two cars took but have not found any clues yet, the official said. No terror angle has emerged in the probe so far, he said.

A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey house of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on Thursday evening.

ALSO READ | Car laden with gelatin sticks found abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence

A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Ambani and his family. The Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund area a week ago, police said.

CCTV footage showed that the Scorpio, along with the Innova, reached the spot in the early hours of Thursday, and the driver of Scorpio then got down and left in the other vehicle.

The Innova was then seen, in CCTV footage, exiting Mumbai and entering Thane, after which its trace was lost. The police were also investigating from where the gelatin sticks were procured, the official said.

The seized Scorpio has been sent for forensic examination, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'This is just a trailer': Threat letter found in car laden with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Latest India News