Manish Sisodia CBI raids LIVE updates: BJP trains guns at AAP, Kejriwal says 'reward for good performance'

Manish Sisodia CBI raids LIVE updates: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of the investigative agency's raids at 21 places across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection. Among the premises raided include those of the former Excise Commissioner of Delhi Arava Gopi Krishna during whose tenure the revamped Excise policy was approved. Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspended officials included Gopikrishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari. Earlier on August 6, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi.

