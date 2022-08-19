Friday, August 19, 2022
     
Manish Sisodia CBI raids LIVE updates: BJP trains guns at AAP, Kejriwal says 'reward for good performance'

Manish Sisodia CBI raids LIVE updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra, Abhay Parashar, Shrutika Edited By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: August 19, 2022 11:28 IST
Image Source : PTI Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • CBI raided 21 places in Delhi-NCR on Friday morning
  • Agency also raided Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s house in excise policy case
  • Delhi LG had recommended CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's Excise Policy

Manish Sisodia CBI raids LIVE updates: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as part of the investigative agency's raids at 21 places across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection. Among the premises raided include those of the former Excise Commissioner of Delhi Arava Gopi Krishna during whose tenure the revamped Excise policy was approved. Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The suspended officials included Gopikrishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari. Earlier on August 6, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi. 

 

 

Live updates :Manish Sisodia CBI raids

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:14 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Punjab CM, slams CBI raid

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Excise policy case: CBI raids at residence of Dy CM Manish Sisodia, other locations

    The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said.

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    CBI raid reward for good performance: Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. 

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

  • Aug 19, 2022 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks on CBI raid on Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

