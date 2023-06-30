A day after his convoy fiasco, Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Manipur Violence: It's day two of Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit and the Congress leader is travelling to Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town. The former Congress president is expected to meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day. Earlier on Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, which was adversely affected due to the ethnic rioting in the state.

According to Congress' State President Keisham Meghachandra, Rahul Gandhi will visit the relief camps and meet the affected people there. Later, he will return to Imphal and meet 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members.

Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped

Earlier, Gandhi who along with his convoy was en-route Churachandpur to visit strife-torn Manipur was stopped by police in Bishnupur on Thursday. Amid allegations by Congress that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader's visit to Manipur, the police cited security reasons.

Gandhi's convoy which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from the state capital. He had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi. Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur visit

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to violence-hit Manipur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday (June 29) that politicians should not try to take advantage when a state is going through a disturbed situation. Speaking to media, Sarma said, “Both the Central and state governments have been taking the necessary steps for restoring peace in Manipur.”

According to Sarma, there is no need for any other political persons to go to Manipur because only the state government and the Centre can restore peace in the state.

“Others will go and return within a day or two. No solution will come from their visits. It will only serve the purpose of grabbing media attention,” he said.

