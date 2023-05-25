Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
  Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur to resolve all disputes, urges everyone to maintain peace

Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur to resolve all disputes, urges everyone to maintain peace

Addressing an even in Guwahati, Union Minister Amit Shah informed that he will visit Manipur to resolve all matters but urged everyone to maintain peace.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 17:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of Assam Police Seva Setu, in Guwahati

Manipur violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that he will visit violence-hit Manipur to resolve all disputes but have urged everyone to maintain peace.

Making a statement in Guwahati, Amit Shah said, "will travel to Manipur to resolve all disputes, but all groups must maintain peace."

