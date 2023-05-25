Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur to resolve all disputes, urges everyone to maintain peace

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of Assam Police Seva Setu, in Guwahati

Manipur violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that he will visit violence-hit Manipur to resolve all disputes but have urged everyone to maintain peace.

Making a statement in Guwahati, Amit Shah said, "will travel to Manipur to resolve all disputes, but all groups must maintain peace."

