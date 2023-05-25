Kejriwal to meet Sharad Pawar to seek support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L), NCP chief Sharad Pawar (R)

Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance: Amid his attempt to seek support for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) fight against the Union government's ordinance for the control of services in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday.

The AAP convenor along with the party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 24), the two leaders met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence to seek his support. Following their meeting, Kejriwal slammed the central government, saying the ordinance means the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court. He also accused the Centre of trying to topple state governments by using the CBI and the ED.

Uddhav Thackeray backs Kejriwal on the matter

Supporting the Delhi Chief Minister, Thackeray said the Supreme Court's order was important for democracy. “We have come together to defeat those against democracy. If we miss the train this time, then there will be no democracy in the country. We have come together to save the country and the Constitution,” Thackeray added.

Centre promulgates ordinance

Earlier on May 19, the Centre promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

