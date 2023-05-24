Kejriwal meets Uddhav, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal with Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal who also visited Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal on Tuesday said, "Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power."

"We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution," former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.