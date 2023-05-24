Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Kejriwal meets Uddhav, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Kejriwal meets Uddhav, seeks support for fight against Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal also visited Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: May 24, 2023 13:51 IST
Arvind Kejriwal with Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra
Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal with Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

Arvind Kejriwal who also visited Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal on Tuesday said, "Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power."

"We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution," former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.

Related Stories
Why Congress' support to AAP against Centre's ordinance will be a turning point ahead of 2024

Why Congress' support to AAP against Centre's ordinance will be a turning point ahead of 2024

Mamata backs AAP against Centre's ordinance on Delhi officers, pitches for Oppn unity

Mamata backs AAP against Centre's ordinance on Delhi officers, pitches for Oppn unity

'Political tourism'- BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal-Mamata Banerjee meet

'Political tourism'- BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal-Mamata Banerjee meet

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News