Manipur | Prohibitions under Section 144 imposed in several districts after protest turns violent

Manipur : Prohibitions have been in place since March 9 (Thursday) in several areas of the state under the Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to authorities it will remain in place until further notice.

The districts where Section 144 has been imposed are Kangpokpi District HQ under Kangpokpi and Champhai sub-divisions, Sapermeina and Motbung area under Saitu Gamphazoi sub-division and Saikul area under Saikul subdivision.

The assembly of five or more persons is banned along with holding any public rally, procession or demonstration, the notice stated. The notice further stated that people have been banned from carrying any lethal weapons such as licensed arms, sticks, stones, firearms, weapons, chemicals and other explosive materials.

According to the notice, any person found not abiding by the rules should shall be punished under the Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

A large number of protesters had gathered at the Thomas ground to take part in the protest rally organised by the Kuki civil society under the banners of the Kuki Inpi Manipur. The protest was against the alleged injustice of the state government against the land rights of the tribal people.

They were protesting the decision of the state government to declare parts of the state, especially the hill areas as reserved forest areas.

