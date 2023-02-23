Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manipur Board Exam 2023: For class 12 begins | Check latest updates HERE

Manipur Board Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) commenced the class 12th board exam 2023 today. As per the officials, this year a total of 36,717 students including 18,336 girls are appearing in the examination. The Manipur Board Exam 2023 for class 12 is being conducted at 120 exam centres across the state. According to the schedule released by the COHSEM, the exam will conclude on April 1, 2023.

Total students appreaing in the examination

Of the total 36,717 students, the Science stream has 24,513 students followed by the Arts stream with 11,391 students and Commerce stream with 813 students. Imphal West district has the maximum number of students appearing in the examination at 12,749 while Pherzawl district has the least number of students with 18 candidates appearing in the examination, COHSEM officials said.

Earlier, the district administration of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts had issued separate orders for the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting "assembly of four or more persons and carrying of lethal weapons such as sticks, stones, firearms within a perimeter of 100 metres from the examination centres from 8 am to 5 pm from February 23 till April 5". The orders, however, are not applicable to students, teachers and others involved in conducting the examination.

