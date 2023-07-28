Amid deadlock, Piyush Goyal explains why no discussion on Manipur under rule 267 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Goyal appealed to the Opposition to participate in the discussion

Manipur issue: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal on Friday said any issue can be resolved through dialogue but the Opposition parties are adamant on discussion under rule 267 which is not warranted.

"...We once again appeal to our opposition to discuss in a proper manner in parliament on Manipur issue. Any issue can resolve through dialogue...We had agreed to discuss it in the Parliament, but the opposition later said that they would only discuss it if it is done under rule 267. This rule is only evoked when there is no other medium...But today, the House has completed 7 days and a discussion under rule 267 is done under the rarest of the rare cases..," the Union Minister asserted.

What is rule 267?

Under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha's Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business, a listed business of the day can be suspended to take up an urgent matter with the approval of the Chair.

Rajya Sabha adjourned

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after a spat between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday. Dhankhar adjourned proceedings after he was interrupted by the TMC leader over the issue of non-admission of notices given by opposition members under rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation.

Lok Sabha adjourned

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were also adjourned within two minutes of convening as Opposition leaders continued to create a ruckus over the Manipur situation for the seventh straight day.

