Friday, July 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt, Opposition war of worlds likely to continue in both Houses on Day 7

Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt, Opposition war of worlds likely to continue in both Houses on Day 7

Parliament Monsoon Session: The YSR Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2023 9:14 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session
Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session: The proceedings of the Day 7 will commnve at 11 am today. On Thursday, two bills were passed amid continuous protests by Opposition members over the violence in Manipur. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill as well as a measure to repeal obsolete laws were passed before the Lower House was adjourned for the day. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA. Notably, the 26-party Opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, no decision on a date has yet been taken.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News