Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt, Opposition war of worlds likely to continue in both Houses on Day 7

Parliament Monsoon Session: The proceedings of the Day 7 will commnve at 11 am today. On Thursday, two bills were passed amid continuous protests by Opposition members over the violence in Manipur. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill as well as a measure to repeal obsolete laws were passed before the Lower House was adjourned for the day. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party has decided to support the Narendra Modi government in Parliament and vote against the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition bloc INDIA. Notably, the 26-party Opposition alliance has moved a notice of no-confidence in Lok Sabha demanding the prime minister speak on the Manipur situation inside the House. While the notice has been admitted, no decision on a date has yet been taken.

