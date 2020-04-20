Manipur is now a coronavirus free state: CM Biren Singh

Image Source : AP Manipur is now coronavirus free state, says CM N Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said he is glad to share that Manipur is now free from coronavirus. There were two COVID-19 cases in the state, both have fully recovered and have tested negative, Biren Singh said adding that there are no fresh cases of the virus in the state. Not only in Manipur but no new COVID-19 cases has been reported from any of the eight northeastern states in the past 24 hours even as several people, who had earlier tested positive, discharged from the hospital as they recovered from the dreaded disease, ministers and officials said on Sunday. Biren Singh further mentioned that this has been possible because of the cooperation of public and medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown.

Authorities in the northeastern states are preparing themselves to tackle the situation as some relaxations in certain sectors are effective from today amid the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed across the country 26 days ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus. While Manipur has become corona free, in Assam, 34 novel coronavirus positive cases found so far while one person has died. Meanwhile, 17 patients have so far been released from the hospital and the remaining would be discharged from hospitals soon.

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 17,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 17,265 including 543 deaths while 2,547 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Monday. On Sunday, as per the last update by the health ministry, India COVID-19 figures were at 16,116 confirmed cases including 519 death while 2,302 people had recovered. From today (April 20), there will be some relaxation for the selected business in lockdown rules with certain conditions. BMC has also issued a fresh set of directives as per which it will give relaxation from today to carry out certain public works during the lockdown, including filling of potholes on roads and laying of water supply lines.

