Image Source : INDIA TV 4 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Gujarat; state toll rises to 67

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, four deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday. So far, 67 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the state rose to 1743 and till now, 105 people have recovered so far.

On Sunday, Gujarat reported a huge surge of 367 cases along with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The sharp rise in these states resulted in the total number of coronavirus cases jumping by more than 10 percent in a single day to 17,325.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 17,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 17,265 including 543 deaths while 2,547 patients have recovered.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage