COVID-19 situation serious in Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and areas of West Bengal: Home Ministry

Amid the exponentially rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the incidents of violence on doctors, nurses and medical staff across the country have worsened the situation. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the situation especially serious in areas like Indore (MP); Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra); Jaipur (Rajasthan); and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri (West Bengal).

To tackle the situation, the government has formed six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make an on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in the larger interest of general public.

GoI constituted 8 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make on-spot assessment of situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal & submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

The Ministry informed: "IMCTs to focus on compliance & implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines; supply of essential commodities; Social distancing; preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people."

Earlier this week, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to home minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over the attacks on doctors and medical staff at Lok Nayak Hospital in the national Capital and other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 17,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 17,265 including 543 deaths while 2,547 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Monday.

