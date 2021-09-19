Mangaluru: 3 Hindu Mahasabha leaders arrested for inciting religious sentiments

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image.

The Mangaluru police on Sunday arrested three Hindu Mahasabha leaders for inciting religious sentiments of the people. The arrested leaders — Dharmendra, Rajesh Pavitraan and Prem Polali — held a press conference where they made statements over demolition of Hindu temples.

One of the leaders Dharmendra made an objectionable remark saying when Mahatma Gandhi, who hurt the sentiments of Hindus, was not spared then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM Yediyurappa and Minister Sasikala Jolle may also get into trouble.

A case under relevant sections have been resgistered:

120(B): Punishment of Criminal Conspiracy.

153(A): Promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.

505(2): Statement Conducing to public mischief.

506: Punishment of criminal Intimidation.

465: Punishment for forgery.

468: Forgery for purpose of cheating.

469: Forgery for purpose of harming reputation.

149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object.

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher conferred with honorary doctorate by Hindu University of America

ALSO READ | Hindus, Muslims share same ancestry; every Indian citizen is Hindu: Mohan Bhagwat

Latest India News