Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Mangaluru BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

Ruling BJP MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Shetty said, "I have been tested COVID19 positive. With all your blessings, I'm recovering and will be under treatment for a few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and your near one's."

The MLA, representing Mangaluru North, said he might have contracted the infection from another positive patient.

I have been tested COVID19 positive.

With all your blessings, I'm recovering & will be under treatment for few days.



Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently.

Please take care of yourselves & your near one's. — Dr Bharath Shetty (@bharathshetty_y) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday recorded a biggest single day spike of 1,502 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 18,016 andthe death toll to 272, the health department said. Out of 1,502 fresh cases reported today, a whopping 889 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The day also saw 271 patients getting discharged after recovery.

With 889 more patients testing positive in the city last 24 hours, the "Silicon Valley" of India's total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,175

Saturday's data showed 1,913 active cases in Bengaluru, while Wednesday's data showed 4,649 cases that are currently active — a jump of more than 100 per cent (or double).

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on July 1 with 1,272 cases. As of July 2 evening, cumulatively 18,016 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 272 deaths and 8,334 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru sees record 889 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; Karnataka reports another single day spike

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage