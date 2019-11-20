Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Man, two children died after hit by speeding bus in Surat

Man, two children died after hit by speeding bus in Surat

Yashwant Ponikar, his son Bhavesh (7) and nephew Bhupendra (11) were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding city bus on Dindoli bridge in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said

PTI PTI
Surat Published on: November 20, 2019 15:07 IST
Man, two children run over by speeding bus in Surat
Image Source : FILE

Three members of a family, including two children, were killed after getting hit by a city bus on Dindoli bridge here in the early hours of Wednesday

Three members of a family, including two children, were killed after getting hit by a city bus on Dindoli bridge here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. Yashwant Ponikar, his son Bhavesh (7) and nephew Bhupendra (11) were killed when the motorcycle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding city bus on Dindoli bridge in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said. Another man, who was injured in the mishap, was rushed to a government hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The deceased children were on their way to a civic school in Navagam when the accident took place, the official said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the police are looking for the driver, who fled the scene after the mishap, he added.

ALSO READ| Six minors killed after tractor-trolley overturns in Bihar

ALSO READ| 3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRevise mechanism for setting up, expansion of industries in polluted areas, NGT directs CPCB