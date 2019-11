Six minors killed after tractor trolley overturns in Bihar

Six minors were killed and six others injured when an overloaded tractor trolley overturned on the children standing on the roadside in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Saraiya Narendra village when the vehicle carrying marble turned upside down on the children who were standing on the roadside while their goats were grazing, Barauli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Mishra said.

The deceased were the age group of 8-15 years, he said.

The tractor trolley overturned after hitting potholes and the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident, the police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

The identities of the deceased were being ascertained, the SHO said.

