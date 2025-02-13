Mamta Kulkarni rejoins Kinnar Akhada, resumes role as 'Mahamandaleshwar' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mamta Kulkarni

In a dramatic turn of events, Mamta Kulkarni has rejoined the Kinnar Akhada and accepted the position of 'Mahamandaleshwar' once again. Just three days ago, she had resigned from the post amid opposition from some quarters. However, she has now released a video statement announcing her return to the Akhada.

As per reports, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhada had not accepted Mamta Kulkarni’s resignation. Following this, Kulkarni released a video on Thursday, confirming that she would continue as 'Mahamandaleshwar' and remain dedicated to promoting Sanatan Dharma through the Akhada.

What did Mamta Kulkarni say?

In her video statement, Mamta Kulkarni said: "I am Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. Two days ago, some people made false allegations against my guru, Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. In response, I resigned from my position in a moment of emotion. However, my guru did not accept my resignation. The offerings I had presented to my guru upon becoming a Mahamandaleshwar, including the royal umbrella, staff, and other sacred items, will remain dedicated to the Akhada. I am grateful to my guru for reinstating me. Moving forward, I dedicate my life to Kinnar Akhada and Sanatan Dharma."

Mamta Kulkarni took 'sanyas' under Kinnar Akhara

It should be mentioned here that Kulkarni took 'sanyas' under the Kinnar Akhara by performing her own 'Pind Daan' at the Mahakumbh last month. She was then made Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara. The Kinnar Akhara was established by eunuchs and it functions under the Juna Akhara. While an akhara is a Hindu religious order, 'Pind Daan' is a ritual performed to pay homage to the departed ancestors.

