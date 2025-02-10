Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar days after outrage, shares video on Instagram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mamta Kulkarni resigns as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada

Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni shared a video on Monday to officially announce her resignation as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada days after outrage on and off social media. Seems like this resignation was long due following the conflict between Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and the founder of Kinnar Akhara Rishi Ajay Das over giving the post of Mahamandaleshwar to Mamta Kulkarni this Akhara. Now Mamta has shared a video and resigned as Mahamandaleshwar.

"I, Mahamandaleshwar Mamta Nandgiri resign from this post. The fight that is going on between both groups because of is not right. I have been a sadhvi for 25 years and I shall remain that. The honour that I received as Mahamandaleshwar was like learning swimming for 25 years and then being asked to teach it to kids. But the outrage that followed in after me being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar was uncalled for. I left Bollywood 25 years ago and then, I disappeared and stayed away from everything. People have too many reactions to everything I do. I have noticed that a lot of people had problems with me being appointed as Mahamandaleshwar, be it Shankaracharya or anyone else. I don't have to go to any Kailash or Mansarovar, I have the universe in front of me for the last 25 years of my penance," Mamta said in the video.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, several saints of the Akhara had objected to Mamta Kulkarni being the Mahamandaleshwar. Seeing the growing uproar in the matter, Rishi Ajay Das removed both actress Mamta Kulkarni and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi from the post. However, there are differences of opinion about this too. On being removed from the post of Mahamandaleshwar, Laxminarayan Tripathi said that who is Ajay Das to expel me from the Akhara, he was expelled from the Akhara in 2017.

Also Read: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for obscene joke on India's Got Latent, says comedy is not his forte