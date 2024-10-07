New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Monday, October 07, 2024
     
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, October 7. He was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2024 9:49 IST
Image Source : ANI Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived for a 4-day official visit to India on Monday, October 7, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


About the visit

Muizzu arrived on a five-day (6-10 October) state visit to New Delhi on Sunday. He had earlier visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During his visit to India, Muizzu will meet his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. He will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he would be attending business events.



(More details will be added)

