New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived for a 4-day official visit to India on Monday, October 7, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





About the visit

Muizzu arrived on a five-day (6-10 October) state visit to New Delhi on Sunday. He had earlier visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During his visit to India, Muizzu will meet his Indian counterpart President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. He will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he would be attending business events.





