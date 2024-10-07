'Maldives will never do anything to harm India': Prez Mohamed Muizzu's big remark without naming China

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Mohamed Muizzu

Prez Mohamed Muizzu in India: Reiterating Maldives' bilateral commitment with India, President Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a five-day visit, said his nation will not act to undermine India's security and views New Delhi as a 'valued partner and friend', with cooperation in several fields. Though the Maldivian president attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, this is his first bilateral visit to India. Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

"Maldives would never do anything to undermine security of India. While we enhance cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring our actions do not compromise the security and stability of our region..." he said. He flagged his 'Maldives First' policy, saying "it is essential for the Maldives to diversify international relations and reduce over-dependence on any one country". "This historic relationship is intertwined like the roots of a tree... built on centuries of exchange and values shared. The relationship between the Maldives and India has always been strong..," he added.

Earlier, Muizzu has denied having an "India Out" agenda, asserting that the island nation had a "serious problem" with the presence of foreign military on its soil.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.