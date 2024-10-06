Maldives President Muizzu lands in New Delhi for first bilateral visit | What's on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu lands in New Delhi

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady of Maldives, Sajidha Mohamed arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to India. He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. Muizzu's visit to India, from October 6-10, has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

During this visit, President Muizzu will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.

How did India-Maldives relations nosedive?

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing Muizzu's trip, said it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries. "President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will be travelling to India on a state visit from October 6 to 10," it said.

Mohamed Muizzu's India visit agenda

During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said. Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events.

"The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a special place in the prime minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," the MEA said in a statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to the Maldives in August that prepared the grounds for Muizzu's upcoming trip. "The visit of President Muizzu to India after the recent visit of the external affairs minister to the Maldives is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its relations with the Maldives," the MEA said.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Maldives: Muizzu denies pursuing 'India Out' campaign, condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi