Maldives: Muizzu denies pursuing 'India Out' campaign, condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday denied pursuing an 'India Out' agenda, saying that he never had any problem against any one country but had a "serious problem" with the presence of foreign military on its soil. This came after Muizzu, considered a pro-China leader, demanded India withdraw nearly 90 military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country.

"We have never been against any one country at any point. It's not India Out. The Maldives faced a serious problem with a foreign military presence on this soil," Muizzu was quoted as saying while responding to a question at Princeton University's “Dean’s Leadership Series” by the Maldivian news portal adhadhu.com. "The people of Maldives do not want a single foreign soldier in the country," he added.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms in the Maldives.

Over time, an apparent thaw was witnessed in the tensions between India and the Maldives as Muizzu was invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi in June. Muizzu had also expressed commitment to preserving and strengthening relations with neighbouring India, calling it one of the "closest allies and invaluable partners" of the archipelago nation.

'Took action': Muizzu condemns derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Earlier this month, Maldives' Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer has acknowledged that the Maldives-India ties witnessed rough patches in the initial days of President Mohammad Muizzu-led government but insisted that the two countries have resolved the “misunderstandings". "(We) have good relations with both China and India, and both countries continue to support Maldives,” he said.

Muizzu also condemned disparaging remarks made against Prime Minister Modi during the latter's visit to Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects. "No one should say such a thing. I took action against it. I will not accept insulting anyone like that, whether he is a leader or an ordinary person. Every human being has a reputation," he said.

The two junior ministers-- Malsha Shareef and Mariyam Shiuna, who were suspended in January for derogatory comments against the Indian PM. However, they resigned on the same day the government announced that Muizzu would travel to India on an official visit "very soon" and the government thanked them for their service.

The deputy ministers had criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives. This triggered huge outrage in India, where thousands of tourists cancelled their planned trips, resulting in massive losses to Maldives- a country heavily dependent on its tourism industry.

ALSO READ | 'Misunderstandings resolved': Maldives admits ties with India affected after call to remove Indian troops

ALSO READ | Maldives, China to boost defence cooperation, sign MoUs for transactions in respective currencies