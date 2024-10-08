Maldives President Muizzu, his wife share 'couple moment' at India's iconic Taj Mahal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @PNC_SECRETARIAT/X Maldives President Muizzu, and his wife at Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu accompanied by his wife First Lady Sajidha Mohamed paid a visit to the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday. President Muizzu, who is on a five-day State visit to India arrived in Agra earlier this morning. During his visit, the President and his wife clicked photographs with the iconic monument.

"President His Excellency Dr @MMuizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed arrived in Agra, where they will tour the historic Taj Mahal as part of the President's State Visit to India," the President's office of Maldives wrote on X. Taj Mahal stands majestically on the banks of River Yamuna, and is an architectural marvel. In 1983, the Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

WATCH: President Muizzu captures memorable photographs in front of the iconic monument

Image Source : PTIMaldives President Muizzu, and his wife at Taj Mahal

During his visit, the government announced the closure of the Taj Mahal premises for the common people for two hours, starting from 8 am.

Mohamed Muizzu's India visit

Earlier on Monday, the Maldivian President held meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials. Muizzu is on an inaugural bilateral visit to India from October 6-10. He is in the country on an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu. Upon his arrival in the country on Sunday, Muizzu was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh.

This will notably be the second time that Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June. Notably, according to the earlier convention, almost every Maldivian President used to make his first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after assuming office.

Since coming to power, the Muizzu government has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of view of India-Maldives ties. He ran his whole presidential campaign on the lines of 'India Out'. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu's party. However, lately, Muizzu has taken a reconciliatory tone after ties with India soured, leading to a diplomatic row.

Muizzu thanked India

He also thanked India for financial assistance and called New Delhi, one of Male's "closest" allies. India and Maldives have decided to collaborate in the development of a state-of-the-art commercial port at Thilafushi island to de-congest the Male port and provide enhanced cargo handling capacity at Thilafushi.

The two leaders also agreed to explore collaboration for the development of trans-shipment facilities and bunkering services contributing towards the Maldives Economic Gateway project at the Ihavandhippolhu and Gaadhoo islands of Maldives. Both sides decided to jointly work in harnessing the full potential of Hanimaadhoo and Gan airports which are being developed with Indian assistance as well as other airports of Maldives.

PM Modi and President Muizzu held a bilateral meeting on Monday and comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties while noting the progress made by the two nations in deepening their "historically close and special relationship" that has immensely contributed to the betterment of the peoples of the two nations. Muizzu expressed gratitude to India for its timely emergency financial assistance, including by way of rolling over T-bills subscribed by SBI amounting to USD 100 million in May and September 2024 for a further period of one year that provided the much-needed financial cushion for Maldives in addressing its urgent financing needs.

He also acknowledged India's continued role as the 'First Responder' of Maldives in times of need, after India's earlier assistance in the last decade during the 2014 water crisis in Male and the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit Maldives next year, dates to be announced soon: Foreign Secretary Misri