'Make Kejriwal PM candidate of I.N.D.I.A alliance', demands AAP ahead of Mumbai meet

I.N.D.I.A meet: Ahead of the two-day meeting starting tomorrow in Mumbai, the rumblings have intensified in the Opposition camp I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance').There was confusion over the first coordinator and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Arvind Kejriwal to be made the PM candidate of the Opposition alliance. Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Arvind Kejriwal should become the PM candidate from the opposition alliance.

Inflation is lowest in Delhi

National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Priyanka Kakkar said, "If you ask me, I would like Arvind Kejriwal to be the prime ministerial candidate. Inspite of such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. Free water, free education, free electricity, free bus travel for women, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, yet surplus budget has been introduced. He takes up people's issues and has emerged as a man to take up the challenge."

The meeting of the opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) will be held in Mumbai. The opposition leaders will discuss joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and resolve differences among its members. They are also likely to draft a common minimum program of the alliance, make joint plans for nationwide agitation and announce some committees for seat sharing. The opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination among its constituents and it could be built in the national capital.

Some regional parties may also be included

There is also speculation that some more regional parties may also join the 26-party opposition alliance at the Mumbai meeting. This is the third meeting of this alliance after Patna and Bengaluru. Ahead of the meeting in Mumbai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed speculation that he would be made the convenor of 'India', saying he had no personal ambitions and wanted to unite everyone. He had said on Sunday that "some more political parties" may join it at the Mumbai meeting of the India Alliance. He, however, did not name any party.

