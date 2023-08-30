Convener may not be appointed in next Opposition I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Leader TR Baalu, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress

The internal matters in the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is far from over. If souces are to be believed, then Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will no longer be choosen as the convener of the bloc. Earlier there were reports that Nitish Kumar may be made the convener of the Opposition bloc which is grearing to take on NDA in 2024 Assembly elections.

The Opposition which is scheduled to meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 will now form a coordination committee of 11 people in place of appointing a convener. In the meet, Lok Sabha election strategy and seat sharing formula will be discussed. According to reports, Shiv Sena and other regional parties have given the formula that seat sharing should be done by forming regional groups

Why no convener?

According to reports, controversy around appointing the convener is likely to increase. While Congress will not accept the leadership of someone else as the convener, the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, who are part of the I.N.D.A alliance, are opposed to giving the top post to the Congress.

Here is the tentative schedule of I.N.D.I.A meet