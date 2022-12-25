Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Maharshtra: Balcony collapse reported in Thane, Palghar

Two balcony collapses took place on Sunday in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, officials said, adding there was no report of injuries to anyone in both incidents.

The balcony of a single-storey structure in Nalasopara in Palghar collapsed in the evening, a Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official said. "The building is over 30 years old. No one was injured in the incident. The 35 people occupying 21 tenements were rescued and the process of shifting them elsewhere is on as the remaining portion of the building is now in a dangerous condition," he said.

In Thane's Wagle Estate area, the first-floor balcony of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed at around 3:45 pm, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant. "No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and RDMC personnel carried out rescue operations," he said.

ALSO READ | Bridge worth Rs 13 crore collapses before inauguration in Bihar's Begusarai | WATCH

ALSO READ | Assam: 5 killed, 6 injured after brick kiln collapses in Cachar

Latest India News