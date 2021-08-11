Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Maharashtra schools won't reopen on August 17? Uddhav yet to take call

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to take a final decision on the reopening of schools and colleges from August 17. Even as the state government announced on Tuesday that physical classes will resume next week, clouds of uncertainty continue to hover around the decision.

Notably, the state task force on COVID-19 has advocated against the reopening of schools and colleges from August 17. To arrive at a final decision, Thackeray is scheduled to meet members of the task force tonight.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the task force, had said that there was evidence that schools and religious places were becoming `super spreaders' of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the state government recently decided to resume physical classes for std 5th to 7th in rural areas, and for std 8th to 12th in urban areas from August 17. Physical classes for std 8th to 12th are already being held in most rural areas.

