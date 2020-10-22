Maharashtra: Uddhav govt blocks CBI from probing cases without seeking ‘permission'

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray/FILE

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be required to take the state's permission before probing cases in the state. The order issued by the Uddhav Thackeray government withdrew consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under an act in the state.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment," the order read.

Further, it said that the consent was given though an order of the Home Department dated February 22, 1989, as also by any other instruments issued by the state government from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Maharashtra.

This would mean that in case the CBI wants to probe any matter in Maharashtra, it will have to approach the state government for its consent. "Though the general consent has been withdrawn, the government can decide on giving permission on a case to case basis," sources told news agency PTI.

Previously, states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have yanked off their "general consent" accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage