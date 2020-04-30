Maharashtra governor requests EC to declare polls for 9 Legislative Council seats

Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council “at the earliest”.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: April 30, 2020 20:35 IST
In his letter, the Governor stated that the Centre had announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. “As such, the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines,” he said. The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these 9 seats following the Covid-19 crisis.

