Maharashtra witnesses devastating floods, over 70 die; rescue on, Centre announces ex-gratia

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in different parts of the state. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office here said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who announced the financial assistance, also expressed grief over the loss of lives. The death toll in the state has reached 71 so far.

The statement said landslides have been reported in ten places - Poladpur (2 incidents) and Mahad (1) talukas of Raigad district, one each in Khed in Ratnagiri district, Mirgaon, Ambeghar, Humbhrali, Dhokwale villages in Patan taluka and Kondvali, Mojhejor villages in Wai taluka of Satara district. The injured will be treated in hospitals at government expense, the statement said, without disclosing their figure.

An official in the CMO said as per information received here, 42 people have died in Raigad district and two in Satara district in separate incidents of landslide. Heavy rains since the last two days have caused massive floods in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts.

Chiplun: 8 Covid pateints die due to lack of oxygen

At least eight patients have died due to lack of oxygen at a hospital in Chiplun, which is now totally submerged in water due to floods. According to reports, 21 patients were undergoing treatment in a Covid hospital where some of them were even on ventilators. It is learned that 8 of these corona patients died due to lack of oxygen.

36 people killed after landslide in coastal Raigad district

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred near Talai village in Mahad tehsil on Thursday evening, they said. "Thirty-six bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot so far," a senior police official said.

2 Navy rescue, 3 NDRF teams pressed into action

The search and rescue operation is on by the NDRF teams, personnel of the local disaster management cell, police and district administration in Chiplun. Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhary said the landslide incident was reported late Thursday evening.

Two rescue teams from the navy, 12 local relief teams, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed in the inundated areas. The navy deployed seven rescue teams equipped with rubber boats, life jackets and life buoys to the affected areas, along with a helicopter to airlift marooned residents.Specialist navy divers accompanied each team with diving equipment.

PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected," the prime minister said.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to landslides following heavy rains in Raigad, Maharashtra. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, where at least 30 people have lost their lives.

"The accident that occurred due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

