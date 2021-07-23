Maharashtra floods: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in landslides

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The government of Maharashtra announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides by heavy rains in different parts of the state.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of people who have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in different parts of the state.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who announced the financial assistance, also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The statement said landslides have been reported in ten places - Poladpur (2 incidents) and Mahad (1) talukas of Raigad district, one each in Khed in Ratnagiri district, Mirgaon, Ambeghar, Humbhrali, Dhokwale villages in Patan taluka and Kondvali, Mojhejor villages in Wai taluka of Satara district.

The injured will be treated in hospitals at government expense, the statement said, without disclosing their figure.

An official in the CMO said as per information received here, 42 people have died in Raigad district and two in Satara district in separate incidents of landslide.

Heavy rains since the last two days have caused massive floods in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray visited the disaster management authority control room in Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai and took stock of the situation arising out of downpours and flooding in Konkan and western Maharashtra.

