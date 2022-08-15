Maharashtra reports 1,189 new Covid cases today, Mumbai adds 584

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

Maharashtra reported 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality on the country's 75th Independence Day. This took the state's tally to 80,73,529 and the toll to 1,48,172, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had seen 2,082 cases and three deaths.

Mumbai accounted for 584 of the new cases, while the lone death took place in Panvel Municipal Corporation limits in the Raigad district, the official said.

So far, 79,13,209 persons have recovered, including 1,142 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 12,148 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests held so far in Maharashtra rose by 19,004 in the last 24 hours to touch 8,36,64,817, as per the data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1,189; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 12,148; Tests: 19,004.

Mumbai sees 584 infections

Mumbai reported 584 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,172, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,664, a civic official said. This is a drop from the 882 cases and one death recorded on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Of the new cases, 522 are asymptomatic, he added.

The recovery count increased by 407 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,08,290, which left the metropolis with an active caseload of 5,218, the official said.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the growth rate of cases between August 8 and 14 stood at 0.062 per cent.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 1,101 days.

The overall number of coronavirus tests increased by 7,258 in the last 24 hours to reach 1,79,57,445, as per civic data.

