Maharashtra logs 1,885 new Covid cases today, 36% lower than yesterday

Maharashtra recorded 1,885 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and one death, with a decline of 36 per cent compared to Sunday, according to data provided by the state health department. The total tally of active cases in the state rose to 79,12,462 and the death toll to 1,47,871

State capital and financial hub Mumbai also reported a 38 per cent decline in fresh Covid cases Monday, as the metropolis recorded 1,118 new infections. Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai and all of them have already recovered from the infection.

However, the decline in new cases could be owing to the lesser number of Covid tests conducted over the weekend. The same is the case with the state reporting lesser infections usually on Mondays.

On Sunday, the state reported 2,946 cases and two fatalities.

Maharashtra is now left with 17,480 active cases. Out of these cases, the highest 11,331 are from Mumbai and 3,233 in the Thane district.

With 774 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 77,47,111.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, the health department's report said.

The case positivity rate is at 7.71 per cent.

Of the 1,885 fresh cases, the highest 1,703 were reported from the Mumbai circle which comprises the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (110), Nagpur (31), Nashik (24), Latur (7), Akola (5), Kolhapur (3), and Aurangabad (2). A single COVID-19 fatality was reported from the Raigad district.

With 24,436 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,13,46,204, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,12,462; fresh cases 1,885; death toll 1,47,871; recoveries 77,47,111; active cases 17,480; total tests 8,13,46,204.

