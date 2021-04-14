Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 58,952 coronavirus cases, 278 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 58,952 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 35,78,160, the death toll increased to 58,804 with 278 new fatalities.

As many as 39,624 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 29,05,721. The number of active cases stands at 6,12,070.

Public transport to remain operational during 15-day Covid restrictions

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday informed that shops selling essential items and public transport including local trains, buses will remain operational during the 15-day strict lockdown-like measures aimed to break the infection's chain. The new restrictions will be effective from 8 pm onwards today.

The DGP further informed that there is no provision of movement passes this time. "We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement."

"People can use their private vehicles for really important work, or during an emergency," DGP added. However, he appealed to citizens not to move out unnecessary and adhere to covid appropriate behaviour.

Mumbai recorded 9,925 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,44,942. Fifty-four deaths in the state capital took the toll to 12,140.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.64 per cent.

Currently, 34,55,206 people are in home quarantine and 28,494 are in institutional quarantine.

