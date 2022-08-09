Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely today; 15 ministers expected to take oath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives to cast his vote for the election of the President

Maharashtra cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to expand his cabinet on Tuesday. Sources said the event is scheduled to take place at 11 am at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan today. The cabinet expansion is happening almost 40 days after Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

At least 15 ministers are expected to be inducted in the state's cabinet, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home portfolio, sources said.

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Who all will be a part of Shinde team?

The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are likely to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet on Tuesday.

Names of former ministers - Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Shambhuraj Desai are doing the rounds as the probables from the rebel camp.

Omprakash Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Paksha, a former minister, who had supported Shinde during the rebellion could also find a place in the new cabinet.

A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a close aide of Shinde had said.

The MLAs in the Shinde faction said they will meet at the state government's Sahyadri Guest House on Tuesday morning.

“We have not received any communication from the chief minister so far. We will get more clarity on it in tomorrow's meeting,” said a rebel MLA who was a member of the Thackeray cabinet.

Of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 40 have aligned with Shinde. The revolt led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government in June.

Shinde was sworn in as the CM on June 30 along with Fadnavis, who took oath as the Deputy CM.

The chief minister told reporters in Nanded on Monday evening that the names of MLAs who will take oath as ministers will be finalised by Monday night or on Tuesday.

Notably, both - Shinde and Fadnavis have been functioning as a two-member cabinet, inviting criticism from Opposition leaders, including NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis has said the BJP has embarked on a mission to improve its footprint in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by identifying 16 parliamentary constituencies where opposition parties have had a consistent winning streak.

On 6 August, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said no ministerial-level powers have been given to the secretaries except in quasi-judicial matters.

The Opposition in the state had accused the chief minister of functioning as a two-member cabinet and having designed the decision-making powers to the bureaucrats. He said these constituencies included those held by Shiv Sena leaders who have now joined team Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies)

