Friday, August 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction

Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for backing Eknath Shinde faction

Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad Assembly constituency in Raigad district, was appointed as the chief whip of the party by Shinde, soon after the latter raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership.

PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Updated on: August 05, 2022 14:40 IST
maharashtra news, eknath shinde, shiv sena
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Yuva Sena leader and son of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has lodged a complaint
  • Vikas Gogawale alleged that he received a threat call for supporting CM Eknath Shinde
  • He is the son of rebel legislator Bharat Gogawale

A Yuva Sena leader and son of a rebel Shiv Sena MLA has lodged a complaint, alleging that he received a threat call for supporting the party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Friday. Vikas Gogawale, son of rebel legislator Bharat Gogawale, on Thursday lodged a complaint at Gamdevi police station in south Mumbai against unidentified persons, an official said.

In his complaint, Vikas claimed that he had received a call from an unidentified person who threatened him with dire consequences for supporting the Shinde faction, he said. "With the permission of a court, the police have initiated a probe in the matter," the official added.

Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad Assembly constituency in Raigad district, was appointed as the chief whip of the party by Shinde, soon after the latter raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership. 

Also Read | Relief for Uddhav camp as SC asks EC not to act on Shinde's plea staking claim over party, symbol

Related Stories
EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Eknath Shinde sends birthday greetings to Uddhav Thackeray, here's what Maharashtra CM said

Eknath Shinde sends birthday greetings to Uddhav Thackeray, here's what Maharashtra CM said

Uddhav faction moves SC, challenges LS Speaker decision on Sena leader, chief whip

Uddhav faction moves SC, challenges LS Speaker decision on Sena leader, chief whip

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as nephew extends support to Eknath Shinde

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as nephew extends support to Eknath Shinde

Meet to discuss creation of Malegaon district soon, says Maha CM Shinde

Meet to discuss creation of Malegaon district soon, says Maha CM Shinde

'If Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid': CM Shinde on ED action

'If Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid': CM Shinde on ED action

Uday Samant's vehicle attacked in Pune; Shiv Sena's city unit president among 5 held

Uday Samant's vehicle attacked in Pune; Shiv Sena's city unit president among 5 held

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely on August 5; BJP's 8 MLAs, 7 of Shinde's Sena to take oath

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely on August 5; BJP's 8 MLAs, 7 of Shinde's Sena to take oath

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News