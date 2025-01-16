Mahakumbh: Why 'Shahi Snan' became 'Amrit Snan'? | Know reason and significance behind name change

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sadhus take a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti

Kumbh Mela 2025: The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, has commenced on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and will continue until February 26. This year's first 'Amrit Snan' took place on January 14, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, the Sun moved from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Following tradition, the Naga sadhus took the holy dip in the Sangam followed by over 3.5 crore devotees. Earlier, referred to as 'Shahi Snan', it was renamed to 'Amrit Snan' this year. Let’s explore the reason behind this change.

Taking a dip in Sangam at any time during the Kumbh is considered auspicious, however, the 'Amrit Snan' holds special significance. Bathing on the day of 'Amrit Snan' is believed to bring multiplied spiritual benefits. Amrit Snan takes place on important days only. This bath is considered the main highlight of the Kumbh Mela, with special arrangements made for it. It is believed that anyone who takes a dip during the Amrit Snan is freed from all sins.

Why 'Shahi Snan' became 'Amrit Snan'?

Reports suggest that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has restored the term 'Amrit Snan' in place of 'Shahi Snan' to honor ancient traditions. This initiative aims to revive the sanctity and essence of the original nomenclature, reflecting the spiritual and historical significance of the ritual.

Shahi Snan, meaning Royal Bath, dates back to the early 19th century and was first used in 1801 during the reign of the Peshwas. This term reflects the Mughal influence on Indian culture, as 'Shahi' is an Urdu word that translates to 'royal' or 'majestic'. The term was traditionally used for the significant bathing days of the Kumbh Mela.

On the other hand, Amrit Snan (meaning "Nectar Bath") is rooted in ancient Sanskrit. It emphasises the divine, purifying properties of water, as described in Hindu philosophy. The word 'Amrit' signifies immortality and purity, making it more in tune with the traditional Hindu perspective of spiritual cleansing and enlightenment.

What do saints say?

Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, the Peethadheeshwar of Juna Akhara, elaborated on the significance of Amrit Snan. He explained that Amrit Snan occurs when Jupiter enters Taurus, and the Sun and Moon align in Capricorn. This rare cosmic alignment, known as 'Amrit Yog', happens once every 12 years. Swami Avdheshanand emphasised that simply renaming Shahi Snan to Amrit Snan does not change its essence or significance.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Ravindra Puri told news agency PTI that common terms like 'shahi snan' and 'peshwai', which have been associated with the Kumbh Mela, have now been changed to 'Amrit Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh', respectively.

"All of us speak words in Hindi and Urdu. It cannot happen that we do not speak any Urdu word," said Mahant Puri, president of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust in Haridwar.

"But we thought that when it comes to our Gods, we should make efforts to have a name in Sanskrit language or have a 'Sanatani' name. Our intention is not to make it as Hindus versus Muslims," he added.

