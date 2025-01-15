Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Mahakumbh 2025: Teams from 10 countries to visit Prayagraj on Thursday

The grand and divine Mahakumbh organised by the Yogi Adityanath government is now attracting the attention of the whole world. In this sequence, on Thursday, a 21-member team from 10 countries will take a holy dip in the Sangam.

Reported By : Vishal Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Published : Jan 15, 2025 22:47 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 22:49 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: Teams from 10 countries to visit Prayagraj
Image Source : PTI Mahakumbh 2025: Teams from 10 countries to visit Prayagraj

A total of 21 international guests included in the team will take a holy dip in the Sangam on Thursday. After the Sangam bath, an aerial tour of the Mahakumbh area will be conducted. The grand and divine Mahakumbh organised by the Yogi Adityanath government is now attracting the attention of the whole world. In this sequence, on Thursday, a 21-member team from 10 countries will take a holy dip in the Sangam. 

The 21-member team from 10 countries, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, is arriving on Wednesday. The accommodation of this team has been arranged in the tent city located in Arail area, which has been constructed by Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Will take aerial tour of Mahakumbh area

The team is scheduled to tour the Mahakumbh Mela area on Wednesday. Heritage Walk has been organised from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, in which the team members will experience the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. 

At night, arrangements have been made for dinner and rest in the tent city. The international contingent will take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday, January 16 at 8:00 am. After breakfast, at 9:30 am, the team members will be given an aerial experience of the Mahakumbh area by helicopter. The tour program will end at 1:30 pm and the group will leave for the airport.

Representatives from 10 countries included

The international team includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

