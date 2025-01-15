Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi orders war-like preparations to facilitate 10 crore devotees for Mauni Amavasya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to make war-like preparations for Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed three days of Mahakumbh and took toll of arrangements. Regarding the upcoming Amrit Snan on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' he said that 8 to 10 crores devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj.

During the review meeting, he directed the officials to ensure proper coordination with the railways to ensure continuous and punctual running of trains. Moreover, he also ordered them to ensure an improved mobile network with proper internet connectivity.

Buses from all UP districts

Regarding the amenities in Mahakumbh, the chief minister said that there should be 24/7 electricity and water supply. Given the sensitivity of river banks, CM Yogi directed the officials to ensure proper barricading of ghats. To facilitate the smooth and direct journey to Prayagraj, CM Yogi ordered the relevant authorities to ensure the operation of public buses from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He also issued directions for facilitating intracity commuters. He said that continuous operation of e-buses and shuttles should be ensured in Prayagraj. Notably, Prayagraj is likely to see the biggest influx of devotees in a single day on Mauni Amavasya, which is on January 29.

Notably, taking a dip in Sangam at any time during the Kumbh is considered auspicious, however, the 'Amrit Snan' holds special significance. Bathing on the day of 'Amrit Snan' is believed to bring multiplied spiritual benefits. Amrit Snan takes place on important days only. This year's first 'Amrit Snan' took place on January 14, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti. On this day, the Sun moved from Sagittarius to Capricorn. This shift marks the celebration of Makar Sankranti, a festival that occurs when the Sun enters Capricorn.

The Mahakumbh is organised based on the positions of planets like the Sun, and the bath taken during this time is known as the Amrit Snan. On the day of Amrit Snan, Naga sadhus and saints come out for bathing with a grand procession. This bath is considered the main highlight of the Kumbh Mela, with special arrangements made for it. It is believed that anyone who takes a dip during the Amrit Snan is freed from all sins.