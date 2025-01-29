Mahakumbh stampede: CM Yogi urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to increase number of trains operating from Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aerial view of Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh stampede: Following the stampede at Mahakumbh early this morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to increase the number of trains operating from Prayagraj. He said that this was to ensure that the devotees who came for the Mahakumbh could leave the city quickly and smoothly.

In response, the Railway Minister assured the Chief Minister that trains are operating every four minutes and that over 360 trains are running from Prayagraj today.

After the stampede in Mahakumbh, efforts are being made to get the devotees out of Prayagraj through trains as soon as possible.

No special trains cancelled

The Railway Board has clarified that the information about special trains from other cities to Prayagraj being cancelled is incorrect. Only the Kumbh Special train running from Pandit Deendayal Station to Prayagraj has been cancelled until further notice due to the heavy crowd in Prayagraj. All other Kumbh Special trains will continue to run, and there is no cancellation of regular train operations through Prayagraj. Additionally, trains that were designated as "Train on Demand" are also running as per the demand.

Indian Railways implements 'evacuation plan'

As the Mahakumbh continues to draw massive crowds in Prayagraj, millions of devotees have gathered at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. In the wake of the situation, the Indian Railways has implemented an "evacuation plan" to manage the influx of devotees and ensure safe travel.

The Railways has clarified that no special trains have been cancelled for the event. Instead, to facilitate smooth movement, multiple empty trains are being sent to Prayagraj with the objective of running one train every 4 minutes. This plan aims to quickly transport people from railway stations near the Sangam area, as per officials.

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways announced plans to operate over 360 trains from various stations to Prayagraj in order to stabilise the situation and ensure the safe evacuation of pilgrims. Despite the ongoing massive gathering, the Railways confirmed that no special trains are being cancelled and all operations will continue as scheduled to manage the crowd effectively.

To accommodate the surge in pilgrims on Mauni Amavasya, Indian Railways planned to operate 150 special trains in a single day. This is a significant increase compared to the 85 special trains operated during Mauni Amavasya in the 2019 Ardh Kumbh. Railway officials called it a major achievement, emphasising the importance of ensuring seamless travel for devotees.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read: Mahakumbh Stampede Live: PM Modi dials CM Yogi for third time, situation now under control at Sangam

Also Read: CM Yogi’s first statement after stampede at Sangam: Some are injured, situation under control now