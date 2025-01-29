CM Yogi's first statement after stampede at Sangam: Some are critically injured, situation under control now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed a press conference after the stampede incident in Prayagraj and said some of the devotees have been critically injured and are under treatment. However, he added that the situation is under control now.

Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi called him 4 times since morning after the stampede to take stock of the situation and he is continuously monitoring the situation.

Earlier in the day, he posted a message on social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumors," the CM added.

This comes after "a stampede like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. Special executive officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji on Wednesday appealed to all devotees to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat after a stampede-like situation in the ongoing Mahakumbh due to large crowds.In a self-made video, Rambhadracharya Ji urged the devotees to not leave their camps.

"I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their safety," Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said. The various Akharas have also appealed to devotees take the Holy Dip at the Ghat that was nearest to them.