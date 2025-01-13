Mahakumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage, celebrates faith and harmony: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) Thousands of devotees taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam (R)

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest religious gathering, commenced today in the sacred city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the Mahakumbh represents India’s eternal spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to all pilgrims and tourists, hoping they have a fulfilling experience. He expressed joy in witnessing Prayagraj bustling with countless individuals arriving to take the holy dip and seek blessings.

'Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage'

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony."

I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," he added.

UP CM extend wishes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath also extended his wishes to devotees and said, "Greetings on Paush Purnima. The world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering 'Mahakumbh' is starting from today in the holy city of Prayagraj. All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfil all your wishes. Best wishes for the inauguration and first bath of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj. Sanatan Pride-Maha Kumbh Festival."

Thousands of devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Thousands of devotees from across the world took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, in Prayagraj, marking the start of 45-day-long largest religious gatherings in the world.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26. This year, the Mahakumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

